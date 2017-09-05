Ronnie Fieg Says He Waited His Entire Life for His Upcoming Kith x Nike Collab

Ronnie Fieg and Scottie Pippen Instagram: @ronniefieg

While we await more details on Ronnie Fieg’s first-ever Nike collaboration, the Kith founder and designer is revealing more details about the project.

Taking to Instagram Monday night, Fieg shared a look at the sneakers that highlight the collection, specifically his revamped take on the Nike Air Maestro II retro basketball sneaker. The early ’90s model was made famous by former NBA great Scottie Pippen, and now it’s getting a brand-new look courtesy of Fieg.

Here, the shoe takes on an elevated high-top cut with the addition of Velcro support straps and zippers on the medial section for a hoops-turned-lifestyle look.

“Waited my entire life for this opportunity,” Fieg wrote. “Thursday night, the world will see what the team has been working on for the last year.”

The shoes are be part of Fieg’s upcoming Kith Sport collection, which will be unveiled Thursday. The collection also features track pants with oversized Nike Swoosh logos.

This is me trying not to post a thousand photos from pre collection. Kith Sport™ show, soon come. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

We started working on this show the day after the last one ended a year ago. The progression is so real. I feel like we're launching the brand for the first time. This is the hardest the team has ever worked on anything. September 7th is coming. Kith Sport™ #kithset A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

