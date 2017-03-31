Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Is Bringing Back This ’90s Retro Runner

By / 1 hour ago
Ronnie Fieg
Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.
Instagram: @creationsofla

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has a new Asics collaboration brewing.

Fieg’s latest limited-edition drop brings back the Japanese athletic brand’s oft-overlooked Gel-Diablo sneaker. The running silhouette debuted in 1995 and has been absent from retail shelves for decades — until now.

Related
Nike Is Releasing Summer-Ready Signature Shoes for Top NBA Names

This collab features a neutral-colored upper with accents of blue and red reminiscent of Fieg’s previous “Volcano” Gel-Lyte 5 and “Flaming” Gel-Lyte 3. The designer shared a full look at the unreleased shoes Thursday.

Diablo.

A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on

Another early look at the Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Diablo reveals “RF” branding on the shoe’s mesh tongue tongue.

Other 2017 Fieg collaborations include February’s “Bloodshot” Bullet with World of Niche) and a women’s Mountain Boot with Off-White. Last year, the designer capped off December by releasing an Adidas Ultra Boost with his Kith Aspen collection.

There is currently no release date for this pair, but it’s expected to release soon.

A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on

Asics Gel-DiabloAn original Asics Gel-Diablo colorway from 1995. Deadstock.de

Want more?

Kith Hires Streetwear Icon Emily Oberg as Women’s Creative Lead

Ronnie Fieg’s Surprise Asics Release Is Reselling for More Than $2,000

Ronnie Fieg Addresses Rumored Nike Collaboration on Social Media

Kith and Ronnie Fieg Are Bringing Back One of Nike’s Most-Sought-After Sneakers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s