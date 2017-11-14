Ronnie Fieg Has Six Luxurious Italian-Made Boots Coming Out This Weekend

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot detail Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg, FN’s first Collaborator of the Year, is keeping his string of strong collabs going through a new project with Italian boot brand Fracap.

This winter-ready collection comprises six handmade styles of Fieg’s own Fracap RF120 model. The looks are grouped in two different constructions: three leather looks and three pony hair-adorned makeups.

The leather versions include a soft pink “Orchid,” a pale purple “Lilac,” and a natural vegetable-tanned style which will darken and patina with wear. As for the pony hair RF120, buyers can choose between a variety of colors in rich navy blue, tonal pink and an attention-grabbing cow-printed rendition.

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot in cow-print pony hair. Tyler Mansour/ Kith

On the technical side, each RF120 uses Italian materials with Vibram flex sole tooling and a long-lasting guardolo welt. They’re lined with shearling and come with additional shearling insoles for added warmth during those particularly cold days. Each shoe is also packaged with a wooden care brush.

Limited-edition lovers will be enticed to learn that each style in the collection is limited to less than 100 pairs worldwide. The Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF120 collaboration launches Saturday for $285 apiece at Kith’s in-store locations and from kith.com at 11 a.m. ET.

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot in “Orchid” leather. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot in vegetable-tanned leather. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot in “Lilac” leather. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot in navy pony hair. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Fracap RF 120 Hiking Boot in pink pony hair. Tyler Mansour/Kith

