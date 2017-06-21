Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg’s Latest Footwear Collaboration Is Half Sneaker, Half Sandal

Ronnie Fieg x Filling Pieces Sandal Trainers veg-tan detail Tyler Mansour/Kith

Aside from the occasional Kith-branded slide release, Ronnie Fieg has yet to release a traditional sandal. But an upcoming collaboration with Netherlands-based brand and longtime Kith collaborator Filling Pieces could come close to filling that void.

Dubbed the Ronnie Fieg x Filling Pieces Sandal Trainers, Fieg’s latest collaboration combines what the designer calls “the sensibilities of luxury sandals with progressive running footwear” for a look that can be worn just as easily on sandy beaches as it can in the city streets.

The Ronnie Fieg x Filling Pieces Sandal Trainers in black and veg-tan. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Offered in “Triple Black” and vegetable-tanned (veg-tan) styles, each makeup features rubberized neoprene sock uppers with premium leather overlays. The “Triple Black” look can be easily infused into your everyday wardrobe, while the veg-tan variation will change color and patina as it wears over time.

The sock-like fit is secured by two sandal-style straps and can be adjusted to three varying degrees of tightness. At the heel, the overlay adds additional support with a Velcro closure boasting debossed co-branding. The look is finished off with a performance-inspired SAC-Sole midsole.

Each Ronnie Fieg x Filling Pieces Sandal Trainer style retails for $180 and will be available beginning Friday from all Kith locations and kithnyc.com at 11 a.m. ET.

