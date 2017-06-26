Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg’s New Sneakers Can Be Customized Depending on Your Mood

Logo patches for the upcoming Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574S. Instagram: @ronniefieg

Customizable sneakers are all the rage lately, and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has a new collaboration dropping soon that can be modified to your liking on the go.

In collaboration with fashion retailer Dover Street Market, Fieg has once again worked with New Balance on a brand-new silhouette.

The Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574S utilizes New Balance’s recently introduced 574S silhouette. A modernized update on the classic 574, this version takes on a sporty inspiration with updated materials and Fresh Foam cushioning.

An on-foot look at the Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574S. Instagram: @ronniefieg

The three-way collaboration features a color palette that blends shades of blue with gray and white, but that’s only the beginning. The standout feature on these kicks is the interchangeable “N” logo, which can be mixed and matched with a variety of colors for over a dozen different possible looks.

Feeling a light blue accent on your left foot but want a dash of red on the right? You can achieve that and more with this pair, which currently does not have a confirmed release date but is expected to drop soon.

We’ll update with the official release details for this collab as soon as they’re announced.

Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574S Instagram: @ronniefieg

The Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574S features interchangeable logos. Instagram: @ronniefieg

