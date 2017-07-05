Ronnie Fieg’s Awaited Collab With New Balance and Dover Street Market Arrives This Week

A closeup of the Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574 Sport collab in navy. Kith

Ronnie Fieg’s sneaker collabs don’t last long in stores and online, and it’s a safe bet that his upcoming drop with New Balance and Dover Street Market will also sell out quickly.

The Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574 Sport Collection arrives Friday and will retail for $160. The sneakers will be available at all Kith locations as well as kith.com and doverstreemarket.com.

A subsequent release of the collection at Dover Street Market locations is slated for July 13.

All three Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574 Sport colorways. Kith

The line boasts three pairs of an updated iteration of New Balance’s classic 574 style in total, executed in exclusive color palettes special to the collaborators. According to Kith, the gray sneaker is a nod to the most favored original colorway, the navy look takes cues from Fieg’s favorite iteration of the classic style, and the black shoe is reminiscent of Dover Street Market’s brand palette.

The Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574 Sport in navy. Kith

The three shoes allow for the changing of the N branding on each upper through the accompanying Velcro logos, which are executed in leather, nubuck and a reflective option. The additional logos allow for 28 different looks.

All of the sneakers in the collection are made using premium nubuck with perforated panels, asymmetrical co-branded insoles, additional laces and custom packaging featuring a display for the interchangeable N logo system.

The Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574 Sport in gray. Kith

The updated 574 Sport model boasts New Balance’s Fresh Foam midsole technology, giving the classic shoe a plush ride. It also features a mesh inner sock to provide a lockdown fit.

Fieg teased the collaboration in June via social media.