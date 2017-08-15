Ronnie Fieg Debuts Never-Before-Seen Nike Sneakers

Drake (L) and Ronnie Fieg. Instagram: @ronniefieg

Does Kith founder Ronnie Fieg have a Nike collaboration in the works?

Fieg took to Instagram today to show off a never-before-seen Nike model. The purple high-top kicks eschew the current minimalist trend for an eye-catching look equipped with asymmetrical laces, straps and zippers.

😈 A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Although no additional details were provided, Instagram commenters were quick to point out the similarities to the Nike Air Maestro Flight 1 (pictured below), an early ’90s basketball sneaker made famous by former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen. Despite the apparent similarities, the sneakers shared by Fieg appear to be a new model altogether.

The original Nike Air Maestro Flight 1 from 1992. Nike

Adding to the connection between Fieg and Pippen is a Twitter post from the former NBA standout. According to the post — which includes another look at the mysterious sneakers — Nike, Fieg, Kith and Pippen have a project in the works with more information coming during Fashion Week.

