Reebok Says It Stands by Ronda Rousey Following Loss

Ronda Rousey sponsor Reebok says it is standing by her following Rousey’s loss at UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Friday.

The MMA fighter was knocked out in just 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes at T-Mobile Arena. It was Rousey’s first fight in more than a year after being knocked out by Holly Holm in November 2015. Following Rousey’s loss to Nunes, Reebok sent out this tweet:

Failure doesn't come from loss. Failure comes from refusing to try. Always in your corner, @RondaRousey #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/gY0xaZ21JQ — Reebok (@Reebok) December 31, 2016

Prior to the fight, Reebok had been promoting Rousey on social media using the hashtag #FearTheReturn as Rousey prepared to get back into the octagon.

According to TMZ Sports, Reebok reportedly told the outlet that it “stands with Ronda 100 percent.”

The brand continued: “Our partnership is about far more than wins or losses. Reebok remains firmly in Ronda’s corner.”

In a statement to ESPN, Rousey said she needs to consider her future in the sport.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year,” she said. “However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future.”

