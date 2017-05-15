Roger Federer Announces He’s Skipping French Open

View Slideshow Roger Federer wearing the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit during the Australian Open. REX Shutterstock

Nike tennis star Roger Federer announced today that he’ll be skipping the French Open, which runs May 22-June 11.

On his website, Federer wrote:

“I’ve been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month, but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it’s best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard-court seasons.”

Despite a strong start to 2017 (he won the Australian Open in January), Federer has decided to return for grass and hard court as opposed to the clay courts of the French Open. That means we’ll likely see him play at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this summer.

“My team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season,” he wrote.

Federer, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles in his career, is currently ranked No. 5 in men’s tennis behind Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal.

Another notable tennis star, Serena Williams, will also be sitting this season out as she prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

