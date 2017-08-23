Tennis Icon Roger Federer Reveals His Favorite Sneakers — Here’s How to Get Them

Nike-sponsored tennis great Roger Federer. Rex Shutterstock

Sneaker fans clamor for Roger Federer’s signature Nike silhouettes. But what does the tennis great like to wear? He let people know on Tuesday at Kith in New York City’s Soho neighborhood while visiting his RF19 gallery and pop-up shop.

“I spend a little too much money. I have to speak with my wife now about it,” Federer, an admitted sneaker addict, said when referring to his buying habits.

Included in his favorites is the first Nike sneaker he remembers owning, the Nike Oscillate, a tennis style popularized by an icon in the sport, Pete Sampras.

Nike Air Zoom Oscillate, $120; nike.com

But Federer’s not just buying tennis sneakers. “Basketball was big for me: [Michael] Jordan, Penny Hardaway,” he stated.

Included in the basketball styles he’s fond of are the Nike Air More Uptempo, worn by six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen.

Nike Air More Uptempo, $159.99; footlocker.com

He also mentioned another classic, his favorite Jordan signature shoe, the Air Jordan 3 (the inspiration for his latest Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 that’s available at the Kith popup shop and gallery now). And one new shoe made his list: Nike’s popular running innovation, the Air VaporMax.

Nike Air VaporMax, $190; nike.com

