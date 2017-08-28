Roger Federer Actually Played Tennis in the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan Shoes

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Ella Ling/Rex Shutterstock

Tennis star Roger Federer is known for keeping an impressive rotation of sneakers on hand. In the last week alone, he’s been spotted in the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Flyknit, and even released his own Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 sneakers.

But a new contender for one of the 19-time Grand Slam winner’s biggest footwear feats came Saturday during the 2017 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day event in Queens, New York City.

During the event, Federer wore the upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh. The already-coveted kicks are part of Abloh’s Nike “The Ten” collection, which will begin its release on Sept. 9.

Like many athletes and celebrities who were gifted prerelease pairs of Abloh’s sneakers, Federer’s pair is customized with personalized details, including “Air Federer” in print across the shoe’s midsole.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is an annual event preceding the U.S. Open, which began today. The event, which began in 1993, honors tennis pioneer Arthur Ashe. Other top names in attendance at the 2017 celebration included Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams.

No. 3-seeded Federer will begin U.S. Open play tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. ET against America’s Frances Tiafoe. Federer will look to capture his sixth U.S. Open singles title, last taking home the championship in 2008.

Roger Federer’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Ella Ling/Rex Shutterstock

Roger Federer wears the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. Ella Ling/Rex Shutterstock

Roger Federer plays in the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. Ella Ling/Rex Shutterstock

