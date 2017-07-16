Nike Unveils a Limited-Edition Tennis Sneaker for Wimbledon Winner Roger Federer

Roger Federer after winning his eighth Wimbledon title. REX Shutterstock

Roger Federer has done it again.

The Nike-sponsored tennis superstar won the Wimbledon men’s final today, a record eighth victory at the event. The 35-year-old defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, to secure the win.

To top his opponent, Federer wore the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Flyknit style, which is available now via nike.com for $180. The shoe boasts a Flyknit upper, a Nike Zoom Air heel unit, Flywire cables and a TPU shank underfoot.

Roger Federer in the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Flyknit. REX Shutterstock

While fans of Federer (and tennis enthusiasts alike) can buy a pair of his performance-ready sneakers today, Nike will be releasing a limited-edition sneaker bearing his initials tomorrow to celebrate his achievement.

Hitting select doors is the NikeLab Oscillate Evolve RF, a sneaker that Nike states is a nod to the 1997 Tinker Hatfield-designed Nike Air Oscillate, which is a beloved style of Federer. The model features a laser-etched “8” on the heel, signifying his eighth win at the event.

Fans will be able to pick the exclusive sneaker Monday at NikeTown London and 21 Mercer.

NikeLab Oscillate Evolve RF Nike

In addition to the sneakers, Nike is also releasing two commemorative T-shirts, one boasting the “Ro8er” logo, for his eighth Wimbledon title, and the second, featuring an RF logo crest on the chest surrounded eight ivy leaves, to celebrate Federer’s 19th major.

And make sure to check out our gallery of Federer’s Grand Slam style below.