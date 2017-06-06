Adidas Athlete Robin Arzon Dishes on Running Inspiration and Her Favorite Kicks

Adidas ambassador Robin Arzon, shot exclusively for FN. Joshua Scott

Robin Arzon traded her law career for a life entrenched in fitness. Since saying goodbye to her work as a corporate litigator, the stylish Adidas-sponsored endurance athlete has penned a book (“Shut Up and Run: How to Get Up, Lace Up, and Sweat with Swagger”), conquered several marathons and ultramarathons, and joined Peloton Cycle as its VP and head instructor.

The Adidas ambassador took the time to speak with Footwear News ahead of Global Running Day on Wednesday to discuss her reasons for running, her favorite looks in and out of the gym from Adidas, and outlines her aggressive fitness regimen.

What interests you more, winning or the experience of running a race?

Very few people in the world will ever win a race. Most people toe the start line because they want to conquer a faster time, a further distance or just be better than the last time. For me, it’s always an evolution, finding a different angle. Sometimes it’s going for a personal record, and sometimes it’s just honoring the training I did by giving my best.

What inspires you to lace up and run?

The process of reinvention is always assisted by a healthy dose of endorphins and sweat. Every time I lace up to run, I learn a little more about who I am and what I’m capable of, and that’s my life’s work.

Adidas athlete Robin Arzon, shot exclusively for <em>Footwear News</em>. Joshua Scott

How would you describe your approach to physical fitness?

I teach eight to 10 cycling classes a week, and I run three to four days a week, so I’m often doing two, sometimes three, workouts a day. And I’ll do at least three strength-training workouts, hitting arms, abs and lower body, three times a week.

Why is Adidas the ideal brand to align with?

The brand elevates everyday storytellers in a way that’s authentic. They’ve tapped into cool influencers in the athletic space, especially female athletes.

What Adidas styles do you wear when not running?

I’m either in Ultra Boosts or an OG Adidas look. Gazelles are probably my favorite; I have bright red Gazelles that are in heavy rotation. And I like that they’re infusing classics with modern technology, like with Primeknit on the Stan Smiths. One pair I only bring out when I’m really feeling myself is the Pharrell [Stan Smith] shoes from last summer. They’re bright white, and I’m terrified to ruin them.