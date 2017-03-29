How a Store Is Using the Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal’ To Raise Money for the Flint Water Crisis

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Royal." Courtesy of Nike.

Boutique standout Rise often brings awareness to social issues via sneaker releases. Its latest assistance effort is tied to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Royal” release, and the benefactors are those impacted by the Flint, Mich. water crisis.

In conjunction with the Foundation for Flint, the Huntington, N.Y. store is holding a raffle via Crowdrise for a shot at buying one of 24 pairs of the coveted “Royal” drop on Saturday. The proceeds will go to the Flint Child Health and Development Fund.

Rise’s page on Crowdrise for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Royal” raffle. Courtesy of Crowdrise.

People will receive one raffle entry for every dollar donated, and although there is a $10 minimum donation, there is no limit to how much someone can donate.

The donations, according to Rise, will “aid children with interventions that support positive outcomes now and into the future.”

When making the donation, the men’s shoe size should be given in the comment field on the Crowdrise donation page. After the winners are selected, Rise will contact them with instructions on how to complete the purchase.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Royal” retails for $160.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Royal.” Courtesy of Nike.

Past sneaker releases tied to causes include two Rise collaborations with Puma, both executed on the Blaze of Glory silhouette, which were used to promote HIV/AIDS awareness. The “New York Is for Lovers” and “Lost Ones” releases dropped in December 2015 and February 2016, respectively.