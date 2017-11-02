Rihanna and Puma Turn the Fenty Creeper Into a Chelsea Boot Just in Time for Winter

An on-foot look at the Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot “Sterling Blue/Black/Limeade.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper is reaching new heights with a Chelsea sneaker boot makeover that’s hitting retailers now.

This new model takes the exaggerated platform sole of the songstress’ Cleated Creeper sneaker and ditches its retro-inspired upper for a more winter-friendly Chelsea boot construction. The updated shoes feature all-leather uppers with elastic at the heel, allowing them to be easily pulled off and on.

Puma’s signature formstrip logo wraps across the lateral and medial sides of the silhouette, while large Puma embroidery appears at the heel.

Much like Rihanna’s previous Fenty Puma collaborations, this Chelsea Sneaker Boot will be available in a variety of colorways, giving fans plenty of choices for the fast-approaching winter weather.

The most eye-catching look is a “Sterling Blue/Black/Limeade” style with a slate blue upper, black heel details and a neon green sole. For those who prefer something a bit more under the radar, there’s also a triple-black “Puma Black” and all-white “Vanilla Ice” variations.

Each Rihanna x Fenty Chelsea Sneaker Boot is available now from puma.com for $220 each in both men’s and women’s sizes.

