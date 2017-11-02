Rihanna and Puma Turn the Fenty Creeper Into a Chelsea Boot Just in Time for Winter

By /
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker
An on-foot look at the Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot “Sterling Blue/Black/Limeade.”
Titolo

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper is reaching new heights with a Chelsea sneaker boot makeover that’s hitting retailers now.

This new model takes the exaggerated platform sole of the songstress’ Cleated Creeper sneaker and ditches its retro-inspired upper for a more winter-friendly Chelsea boot construction. The updated shoes feature all-leather uppers with elastic at the heel, allowing them to be easily pulled off and on.

Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Flies in Style With Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Shoes

Puma’s signature formstrip logo wraps across the lateral and medial sides of the silhouette, while large Puma embroidery appears at the heel.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot An on-foot look at the Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot in “Puma Black.” Titolo

Much like Rihanna’s previous Fenty Puma collaborations, this Chelsea Sneaker Boot will be available in a variety of colorways, giving fans plenty of choices for the fast-approaching winter weather.

The most eye-catching look is a “Sterling Blue/Black/Limeade” style with a slate blue upper, black heel details and a neon green sole. For those who prefer something a bit more under the radar, there’s also a triple-black “Puma Black” and all-white “Vanilla Ice” variations.

Each Rihanna x Fenty Chelsea Sneaker Boot is available now from puma.com for $220 each in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Buy: Rihanna x Fenty Chelsea Sneaker Boot $220
buy it

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot “Vanilla Ice.” Puma
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot in “Sterling Blue/Black/Limeade.” Titolo
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot “Sterling Blue/Black/Limeade.” Titolo
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot “Puma Black.” Titolo
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot Rihanna x Fenty Puma Chelsea Sneaker Boot in “Puma Black.” Titolo

Want more?

4 Times Rihanna Slayed Us in Shoes Right Off the Runway This Month

The 3 Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Puma Grossed $119 Million in the Last Three Months