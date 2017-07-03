Rihanna and Puma Are Releasing New Limited-Edition Fenty Fur Slides

Rihanna’s popular Fenty Puma Fur Slides are set to drop in new pastel shades at the height of summer.
Slated for a July 13 release, new styles of the cozy Fenty Puma Fur Slides include “Bay,” “Cool Blue” and “Orchid Bloom.” Each tonal look is perfect for the season, with on-trend faux-fur details that are sure to make a statement.
The slide’s straps, which feature embroidered Puma branding, are backed with satin for added comfort. Elsewhere, Fenty branding appears on the footbed of an EVA-cushioned midsole.
Rihanna’s previous Fenty Puma Fur Slides have sold out from many retailers, but other Fenty slide and sneaker styles are available now from puma.com with prices ranging from $90 for jelly slides to $450 for lace-up heels. Her latest drop is the multipurpose Fenty Trainer Hi, which recently released in several new colors for $190.
All three slides pictured here will be available from select retailers beginning July 13, with a 10 a.m. ET launch on puma.com, for a retail price of $80 each.
