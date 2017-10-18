Rihanna’s Most Colorful Fenty Puma Creeper Shoes Yet Are Dropping Tomorrow

By /
Rihanna
Rihanna
Splash News

Two of Rihanna’s recent Fenty Puma designs will come together this week as the Cleated Creeper adopts the playful colors of the singer-songwriter’s university-themed slides.

Set to launch via Puma’s e-commerce site tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET are two new makeups of the Cleated Creeper in a yellow and pink “Rosen/Lemon/Vanilla Ice” style and a green and yellow “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice” interpretation.

Related
Kanye West's Next Adidas Yeezy Boosts Could Be the Hardest Ones to Get Yet

Both makeups feature suede uppers and exaggerated platform gum rubber soles complete with rugged lugs for fall/winter use. Where they differ, however, is the green and yellow colorway’s liner, which uses a yellow-based plaid pattern for added flair.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Rosen/Lemon/Vanilla Ice.” Naked

Each new Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper style retails for $160 and can be purchased beginning tomorrow in-store from Puma retailers as well as from the brand’s e-commerce site and select online retailers including Copenhagen’s Naked.

Aside from these upcoming Cleated Creeper looks, Rihanna’s most recent footwear output was three “Fenty University”-themed iterations of unisex suede slides, which made use of colorful accents and chenille branding to tie the varsity inspiration together. The tan “Golden Brown/Scarab” slide has already sold out, but two others are still available in “Clematis Blue/Scarlet Ibis” and “Scarlet Ibis/Bright Green” for $90 apiece from puma.com.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice.” Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Rosen/Lemon/Vanilla Ice” lateral side. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice” lateral. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Rosen/Lemon/Vanilla Ice” heel. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice” heel. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Rosen/Lemon/Vanilla Ice” upper detail. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice” upper detail. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Rosen/Lemon/Vanilla Ice” sole detail. Naked
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice” sole detail. Naked

Want more?

Rihanna Wears Saint Laurent Boots Straight From the Runway — Again

Why Rihanna Doesn’t Want to See Her Boyfriend in Flip-Flops

Rihanna Wore an All-Pink Look With Furry Heels You Won’t Forget