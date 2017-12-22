Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar Wear Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Shoes During Holiday Concert

Rihanna
Rihanna performs at the Top Dawg Entertainment holiday party.
Mr. Canon/Splash News

Virgil Abloh’s 2017 Off-White takeover continued on the stage of Top Dawg Entertainment’s annual holiday concert courtesy of two of music’s biggest names.

Kendrick Lamar, who is signed to the TDE record label, performed with special guest Rihanna for a rendition of their “Loyalty” collaboration from Lamar’s 2017 “Damn” album.

On-foot, the artists wore two very different yet similar footwear styles, with Kendrick opting for Abloh’s ComplexCon-exclusive Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 and Rihanna donning the brand’s “For Walking” Leather High Boots.

Lamar’s Air Force 1 sneakers resell for upwards of $1,000, while Rihanna’s knee-high boots retail for $2,105 and can be purchased from Off-White’s e-commerce site now.

Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ComplexCon exclusive. Nike

Buy: Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 '07 from $1,037
buy it

The Air Force 1s worn by Lamar weren’t included in “The Ten” but were instead a makeup released exclusively at the ComplexCon event in November as part of Nike’s “AF-100” launch, which also included collaborations with Acronym, Just Don, Roc-a-Fella Records and Travis Scott.

Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection was one of the year’s biggest sneaker stories, and the group’s Air Jordan 1 style took home FN’s Shoe of the Year honors which Rihanna won the year prior for her Fenty Puma Creeper design.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s boots are available in various colors and materials, including a zipper-equipped high version and patent leather variations.

 

Off-White For Walking Leather Boots Off-White “For Walking” Leather Boots worn by Rihanna. Off-White

Buy: Off-White For Walking Leather Boots $2,105
buy it

Rihanna Rihanna performs at the Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas Party in Off-White boots. Mr. Canon / Splash News

