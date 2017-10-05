Rihanna’s Newest Fenty Puma Slides Are Out Now in Three Playful Styles

Rihanna Splash

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collection continues to grow with the introduction of three unisex slide styles available now.

Centered around a “Fenty University” theme, each look features variety jacket-inspired “F” and “U” chenille patches right and left sandals, respectively. The brash yet playful look is available now in three diverse styles: “Clematis Blue/Scarlet Ibis,” “Golden Brown/Scarab,” and “Scarlet Ibis/Bright Green.”

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide “Clematis Blue/Scarlet Ibis” Puma

Fenty by Rihanna and Puma co-branding is printed on the footbed of each style, while cushioning comes in the form of an injected-molded EVA midsole.

Rihanna’s previous Fenty x Puma sandal releases include faux fur makeups, jelly slides, and satin bow-adorned looks.

Whether you’re looking to inject a dose of color into your fall wardrobe or just want to pick up the latest Fenty drop, each style is still available now from Puma’s e-commerce site for $90 each. But don’t wait long — there’s no telling how long these will stick around.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide “Golden Brown/Scarab” Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide “Scarlet Ibis/Bright Green” Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide “Clematis Blue/Scarlet Ibis” top Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide “Golden Brown/Scarab” top Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Unisex Slide “Scarlet Ibis/Bright Green” top Puma

