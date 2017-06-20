Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creepers Are Getting a Serious Upgrade

Rihanna attends The 69th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York City. Richard Buxo/Splash News

Rihanna’s popular Fenty Puma Creepers are set to receive a major makeover.

In an image shared on Instagram by @sneakerprophet_, Rihanna’s sneaker collaboration is seen with an extended stacked sole that’s considerably taller than its already exaggerated predecessor.

#pumabyrihanna #puma#pumafenty A post shared by @sneakerprophet_ on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The look seen on Instagram makes use of a wheat-colored suede and gum rubber soles reminiscent of classic work boot styles.

Unfortunately, the early image will have to suffice for the time being, as there are currently no confirmed release details for this pair.

For fans looking to get their hands on the latest from the Rihanna x Fenty Puma line, the singer-desinger’s jelly slide sandals, Bow Creeper sandals, and Slingback heels are available now from puma.com for $90, $140, and $380, respectively.

Later this month, more Rihanna x Fenty Puma Trainers will be released in black and white styles (pictured below) on June 29.

Fenty x Puma trainer in black. Courtesy of brand

Fenty x Puma trainer in white. Courtesy of brand

