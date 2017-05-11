Fenty x Puma Bow Creeper Sandal Drops Today

Fenty x Puma Bow Creeper Sandal. Puma/Twitter

Last month, Rihanna and Puma held a special pop-up shop at Milk Studios in Los Angeles for the latest Fenty x Puma collection.

That’s when the Fenty x Puma Bow Creeper Sandal made its debut, and at that point, the pop-up was the only place you could purchase the summery version of the sell-out Creeper sneaker. The sneakers feature the same gum sole as the Creeper sneaker, but instead feature a bow on top and laces that can be tied around the ankle.

The new Bow Creeper Sandal available at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Courtesy Photo

Luckily for those that weren’t in the L.A. area, the Bow Creeper Sandal will be available on Puma.com at 10 a.m. ET today. In addition, Puma dropped several other items from Rihanna’s spring collection on Puma.com on Wednesday, including apparel and other footwear styles.

For those who still want to add the original Creeper style to their closets, Puma is currently stocking it in all-black patent and white and black leather.

Head to Puma.com at 10 a.m. to buy the Bow Creeper Sandal.

Want more?

Rihanna Wears Sweatpants at the Airport Like All of Us

Meet the Guy Who Imitated Rihanna’s Met Gala Dress Using Newspaper

Check Out the New Puma Collection Big Sean Is Wearing

Puma Reveals How It Is Revolutionizing Sneaker Lacing