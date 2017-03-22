Someone Just Paid Over $25,000 for Rickie Fowler’s Custom Pumas

Rickie Fowler lines up his shot during the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Guzman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Rickie Fowler’s custom Pumas from the Arnold Palmer Invitational just raised more than $25,000 for charity.

The sneakers, which were designed by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone, use the Puma Golf Ignite Hi-Top as their canvas and feature a pattern with images of late golf legend Palmer, who died in September. Puma commissioned two pairs of The Shoe Surgeon’s design — one for Fowler, and one to be auctioned off with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

“I wanted to do something to celebrate what [Palmer] did on the course and more importantly how he used his platform to benefit others through his Foundation,” Fowler said.

The eBay auction for the unworn pair came to a close yesterday with 93 bids, raising a grand total of $25,300.

Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation’s mission is to “invest in the well being of children and youth to ensure and create opportunities for them to live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives.”

“The response to these shoes has truly been phenomenal, fueled by a love for Arnold Palmer and Rickie’s fondness and respect for The King,” Grant Knudson, Global Head of Footwear & Accessories for Puma Golf, said in a release. “We are honored to have been a part of this touching tribute to Arnold’s legacy along with Rickie and Dominic, helping raise more than $25,000 for Arnie’s Foundation.”

Rickie Fowler is set to wear these Puma golf shoes, customized by The Shoe Surgeon, in honor of Arnold Palmer. Courtesy of brand

Puma Golf Ignite High-Tops to be worn by Rickie Fowler as a tribute to Arnold Palmer. Courtesy of brand

Puma Golf Ignite High-Tops. Courtesy of brand

