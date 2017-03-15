Rickie Fowler to Pay Tribute to Arnold Palmer With Custom Shoes by The Shoe Surgeon

Rickie Fowler will wear these Puma golf shoes in honor of Arnold Palmer and customized by The Shoe Surgeon. Courtesy of brand

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week in Orlando, Fla., Rickie Fowler will pay tribute to the late golf legend, who died at the age of 87 in September.

Puma-sponsored Fowler will wear the iconic umbrella logo — found on Palmer’s popular iced tea and lemonade drink — on his hat and polo at the golf tournament at Palmer’s Bay Hill Golf Club from March 16-19. But the shoes are the real showstopper. Fowler will wear Puma’s Golf Ignite High-Tops that have images of Palmer splashed all over. The shoes were designed by shoe customizer Dominic Chambrone, better known as The Shoe Surgeon.

Puma commissioned only two pairs of the shoes — the pair not worn by Fowler will be auctioned off to support Palmer’s charity, Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

Puma Golf Ignite High-Tops to be worn by Rickie Fowler as a tribute to Arnold Palmer. Courtesy of brand

“I feel privileged to have known Arnie and be able to call him a friend,” Fowler said in a release. “I wanted to do something to celebrate what he did on the course and more importantly how he used his platform to benefit others through his Foundation. He is the King after all!”

Other special details on the shoe include a quote in tribute to Palmer from Fowler, the umbrella logo and Palmer’s signature. The shoes will come packaged in an engraved wooden box. The current bid is $8,200, with bidding running through Sunday on eBay.

Puma Golf Ignite High-Tops. Courtesy of brand

Legends never die!! Honored to be here this week at the @apinv to celebrate a life well played!! To The King👍 A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

