Rick Ross and Ewing Athletics Have a Luxurious Collaboration Coming Soon

Rap star Rick Ross. Rex Shutterstock

Rap superstar Rick Ross is one of the music industry’s flashiest, fashion-focused celebrities. And his collaboration with Ewing Athletics, which arrives this month, is exemplary of his showy style.

The heritage basketball shoe brand and the Grammy Award-nominated artist are set to release the Ewing 33 Hi “MMG.” The shoe, according to Ewing Athletics, is inspired by his taste for luxury.

Rick Ross x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “MMG” Ewing Athletics

The “MMG” iteration of the shoe is executed with premium materials, some of which hitting a Ewing Athletics silhouette for the first time. The upper is made with suede and ostrich leather, and features eye-catching elements such as gold metal eyelets and hardware on the classic style’s strap near the collar. The shoe is completed with a classic gum sole boasting gold speckles.

The heels of the Rick Ross x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “MMG.” Ewing Athletics

“I’m excited to collaborate with Ewing Athletics for this limited-edition sneaker. The history of the company, with the legendary Patrick Ewing to be the first basketball player to own his own shoe company, aligns with me being a boss, so this partnership fit perfectly for me,” the rapper said in a statement.

The Rick Ross x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “MMG” arrives on Dec. 13 via ewingathletics.com and at select retail stores worldwide.