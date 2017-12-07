Rick Ross and Ewing Athletics Have a Luxurious Collaboration Coming Soon

Rap superstar Rick Ross is one of the music industry’s flashiest, fashion-focused celebrities. And his collaboration with Ewing Athletics, which arrives this month, is exemplary of his showy style.
The heritage basketball shoe brand and the Grammy Award-nominated artist are set to release the Ewing 33 Hi “MMG.” The shoe, according to Ewing Athletics, is inspired by his taste for luxury.
The “MMG” iteration of the shoe is executed with premium materials, some of which hitting a Ewing Athletics silhouette for the first time. The upper is made with suede and ostrich leather, and features eye-catching elements such as gold metal eyelets and hardware on the classic style’s strap near the collar. The shoe is completed with a classic gum sole boasting gold speckles.
“I’m excited to collaborate with Ewing Athletics for this limited-edition sneaker. The history of the company, with the legendary Patrick Ewing to be the first basketball player to own his own shoe company, aligns with me being a boss, so this partnership fit perfectly for me,” the rapper said in a statement.
The Rick Ross x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “MMG” arrives on Dec. 13 via ewingathletics.com and at select retail stores worldwide.