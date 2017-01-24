Rick Owens’ Latest Avant-Garde Adidas Sneakers Are Available Now

Brooding fashion designer Rick Owens is back with another avant-garde Adidas silhouette.
The Rick Owens x Adidas Level Runner Low is the latest addition to the designer’s rapidly expanding catalog of collaborations with the Three Stripes, which features a design reminiscent of his work on the brand’s Tech Runner.
Done in a luxurious 100-percent sheep leather upper in off-white, the Rick Owens x Adidas Level Runner Low features a blocky midsole with an extended heel. Black cotton laces add contrast to the look, while a puffy padded collar adds both comfort and flair.
This collaboration is now available from Wrong Weather for $586.27, where it’s listed as the Rick Owens x Adidas Walrus sneaker. On the official Y-3 website, however, the sneaker is called the Level Runner Low and priced at $840.
Rick Owens x Adidas Level Runner Low, $586.27; wrongweather.com
