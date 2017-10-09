Riccardo Tisci Teases a New NBA x Nike Collaboration ‘Coming Soon’

Riccardo Tisci x Nike Instagram: @riccardotisci17

It looks like frequent Nike collaborator Riccardo Tisci has a new project involving the NBA coming soon.

The former Givenchy creative director took to Instagram yesterday to give a teaser of the collaboration, debuting the news with the caption: “Dreams come true,” followed by #NikeRT and #NikeNBA hashtags.

“I’m honored to be part of this important moment as @Nike reclaims its partnership with the @NBA,” the designer wrote in another Instagram post.

It remains to be seen what Tisci’s NBA x Nike offerings will entail, but it’s possible that they will feature apparel such as jerseys and footwear.

Tisci’s previous Nike sneaker collaborations included various reworks of the iconic Air Force 1 in low, mid, high and boot silhouettes along with Air Max 97, Air Zoom Legend, Dunk Lux Chukka, Free Transform Flyknit and Train Force Flyknit models.

Nike’s latest deal with the NBA, which begins this season, was announced in July 2015. According to reports, the eight-year partnership is worth roughly $1 billion. This comes after Adidas’ 11-year stint with the league, which began in 2006 and was preceded by Reebok. Nike previously outfitted select NBA teams from 1997 through 2005.

According to a third and final post by Tisci, the collection is coming soon.

The Riccardo Tisci x Nike Air Force 1 collection from 2014. Nike

