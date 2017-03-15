Riccardo Tisci Discusses the Nike Air Max 97’s Impact on Street Style

Nicki Minaj and Riccardo Tisci. Shutterstock

Designer Riccardo Tisci’s latest NikeLab collaboration arrives this month in the form of a mid-top Air Max 97, a first for the traditionally low-top runner. Before the collab hits shelves on March 26, Tisci spoke with Nike about the sneaker’s lasting impact on Italian culture and street style.

“The Air Max 97 had huge influence and impact on Italian culture,” Tisci said. “The Air Max 97 is an iconic, young shoe of [the] ’90s. At the time I was involved with DJs and music, and in the clubs, the people leading the big waves were wearing Air Max. That period has a lot of history. It was the first meeting of sportswear and fashion.”

Although Tisci admits he’s “getting older,” he says he’s still inspired by youth culture. According to Nike, this attitude served as the blueprint for the designer’s take on the Air Max 97, which boasts a mature, “sportswear meets luxury” inspiration.

Riccardo Tisci’s NikeLab Air Max 97 Mid R.T. collaboration releases March 26. Nike

Tisci’s says he extended the sneaker’s height to a mid-top “because I think it’s much more ‘street,’ it’s typical of me.” Further influences include the designer’s love for basketball and skateboarding.

“The future is about honesty,” Tisci said. “Everything people want seems to be honest, to be real. People want honest clothes, honest shoes, honest everything. This is really what people look for, design-wise, color-wise and in fashion and in the way people dress.”

“[The Air Max 97 Mid R.T.] is super honest and super classic,” he said. “When things are very honest, they are modeled forever.”

Riccardo Tisci’s Nike Air Max 97 Mid R.T. will be available exclusively from select NikeLab doors and nikelab.com.

A model wears Riccardo Tisci’s NikeLab Air Max 97 Mid R.T. collaboration. Nike

Want more?

NikeLab Designer on What It’s Like Collaborating With Riccardo Tisci

Bella Hadid Models New NikeLab x Riccardo Tisci Sneakers

Riccardo Tisci Is Leaving Givenchy