This Store Is Letting People Buy Sold-Out Sneakers by Posting on Instagram

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black/Red." Adidas

What if we told you that you could get your hands on some of the most coveted sneakers on the market simply by posting on Instagram?

Thanks to Danish retailer Rezet, you can. There’s just one catch: you’ll have to pick up your kicks in person at the store’s Copenhagen door on Friday.

The rules are simple. First, you’ll need to take your best sneaker picture — “OGs, Yeezys or full collections. Anything goes, but only the best will win,” Rezet said in an Instagram post.

Once your image is ready to go, tag @rezetstore in the picture and use the hashtag #rezetvault in your caption. Rezet will then choose the 20 best entries, allowing users a chance to purchase from a curated selection of limited-edition and sold-out sneakers. The contest ends on Thursday.

Sneakers up for the taking include the “Beluga,” “Black/Red,” “Black/Copper,” “Black/White,” and “Core Black/Red” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, rare Adidas NMDs and the “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97.

For more details, visit @rezetstore on Instagram.

