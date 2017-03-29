Adidas and Reigning Champ Have Another Cozy Collab That Includes Ultra Boosts

The Reigning Champ x Adidas Ultra Boost. Adidas

When it comes to staying cozy and comfortable, there aren’t many who do it better than Canada’s Reigning Champ. And when you combine its comfort-first approach with tried-and-tested Adidas tech such as Boost and Primeknit, you get a mix of the best of both brands.

After delivering Ultra Boost and Pure Boost X Trainers in November, Reigning Champ and Adidas are back at it with more sneakers and apparel. This drop includes a brand new Ultra Boost look as well as the Canadian brand’s first AlphaBounce collaboration.

The Reigning Champ x Adidas Ultra Boost retails for $200. Adidas

Shifting gears from the black-and-white 1.0 knit found on their first Ultra Boost collab, this version uses the sneaker’s latest 3.0 pattern. It features a white heather knit with a leather support cage and reflective branding.

Meanwhile, the Reigning Champ x Adidas AlphaBounce boasts a gray space-dyed engineered mesh upper with leather accents.

The Reigning Champ x Adidas AlphaBounce. Adidas

In addition to the footwear, this collection includes seamless Primeknit hoodies, bomber jackets, and pants for men and women. The Primeknit apparel will be accompanied by woven jackets, crewneck and zip-up sweatshirts, t-shirts, pants, shorts and tank tops utilizing Reigning Champ’s signature heavyweight French terry material.

A Reigning Champ x Adidas apparel look. Adidas

This collab arrives April 7 online at adidas.com and reigningchamp.com and will also be available in-store from Reigning Champ flagship stores, select Adidas and Foot Locker locations and select boutiques.

The apparel is priced at $40 through $225, while the Ultra Boost retails for $200 and the AlphaBounce will cost $150.

A Reigning Champ x Adidas look featuring the AlphaBounce. Adidas

A Reigning Champ x Adidas look featuring the Ultra Boost. Adidas

The apparel in this Reigning Champ x Adidas collaboration retails for $40 to $225. Adidas

