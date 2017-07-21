Reef Revived These Classic ’80s Sandals From Its Archives

The Reef Crossover sandal Courtesy of brand

Reef is turning back the clock this summer to the 1980s.

The California-based surf brand dipped into its archives this season and revived two sport sandals that were instrumental in Reef’s early years.

The sandals are the Reef Crossover, a slide with crisscross upper, and the Reef Convertible, which features three adjustable straps. Both sandals are available for men and women, and are selling now on Reef.com. The Crossover is priced at $40, while the Convertible is going for $45.

To revive the classic styles, Reef’s design team upgraded the technology to meet modern expectations. For instance, the brand utilized a new EVA compound for the cushioned bottom and has introduced fresh colors and textiles for the straps.

But the sandal still maintains the same beach-ready vibe as the original.

Want proof? Just check out these 1980s ads for the Convertible style:

The Reef brand was founded in 1984 by brothers Fernando and Santiago Aguerre, two avid surfers with an entrepreneurial bent. Born and raised in Argentina, the Aguerres eventually found their way to San Diego, where they based their business. At the time, the products were manufactured in Brazil, which was a key inspiration for Reef’s marketing.

Once again, I submit as proof this ’80s ad:

Today, Reef is owned by Greensboro, N.C.-based conglomerate VF Corp. and continues to be a dominant player in surf culture. But the brand has also branched out recently with more fashion-focused endeavors. For instance, it has an ongoing collab partnership with designer Masafumi Watanabe, and this year, buzzy “Pitch Perfect” star Hailee Steinfeld signed on as an ambassador for the Reef Escape collection.

