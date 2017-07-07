Reebok’s Knee-High Sock Shoes Are Hitting Retailers Now

Reebok Sock Runner Ultraknit Solebox

The sock shoe trend is in full force this season, and Reebok has just the thing for readers who want to take the look to the extreme.

The brand’s Sock Runner Ultraknit takes the sock shoe concept to new heights — literally. The exaggerated knee-high profile is a look that’s rarely explored on athletic sneakers, much less a knitted model like this, which results in a look that is sure to make a statement.

The entire upper is constructed with Reebok’s flexible Ultraknit technology, while a carbon fiber-infused midsole adds cushion and stability. Aside from the obvious extended height, the overall design is rather subtle, with Reebok branding appearing only on a small logo at the rear pull tab.

Reebok Sock Runner Ultraknit (220 Euro) Solebox

Although Reebok has yet to formally announce this model, the Sock Runner Ultraknit has already begun arriving at select doors, including Europe’s Solebox, where the shoes are priced at 220 euros (around $250). Expect this pair to continue to show up at retailers in the coming weeks.

Reebok Sock Runner Ultraknit heel detail Solebox

Reebok Sock Runner Ultraknit sole Solebox

