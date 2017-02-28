Reebok Used Digital Knitting Technology to Make These New Runners

The Reebok Zoku Runner in black. Reebok

Reebok’s Classic division is getting in on the knitted sneaker business with a new design.

The brand announced today the Zoku Runner, which Reebok calls a “brand new contemporary silhouette” inspired by the brand’s classic styles from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. According to Reebok, the name “Zoku” translates to “to be continued or to be part of a tribe.” The tagline is represented by culling inspiration from Reebok’s archives and re-imagining the brand’s iconic Vector logo.

The Reebok Vector (or crosscheck) logo was created by the brand’s founders in 1980. Its look was inspired by a flock of birds and intended to symbolize momentum and movement. On the Zoku Runner, the logo gets a new design in the form of a molded TPU cage which wraps the foot. Elsewhere, the shoe is constructed with Reebok’s Ultraknit digital knitting technology for a sock-like feel that’s right on trend.

Available for both men and women, the sneakers will launch March 2 from reebok.com and select retailers in 7 colorways including the looks pictured here. The Zoku Runner retails for $150.

An on-foot look at the Reebok Zoku Runner. Reebok

The Reebok Zoku Runner retails for $150. Reebok

The Reebok Zoku Runner in gray. Reebok

The Reebok Zoku Runner in black. Reebok

The Reebok Zoku Runner in red. Reebok

The Reebok Zoku Runner in light red. Reebok

The Reebok Zoku Runner in blue. Reebok

