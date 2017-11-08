Reebok Tapped This Famous Fashion Face for a New Partnership

Victoria Beckham out in New York on Oct. 11. Splash

In its latest power move aimed at the hot women’s athletic market, Reebok is teaming up with Victoria Beckham for a long-term partnership that will include a co-branded collection.

The British designer joins the brand’s growing roster of powerful voices. Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman and Teyana Taylor have all recently teamed with the label, which has been making a comeback.

Beckham announced the news of the deal today on Instagram.

Excited to announce my new partnership with @reebok! Stay tuned and head to my website and subscribe for updates! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:46am PST

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection will launch in late 2018 — and will be part of the Reebok Innovation Collective, an initiative that focuses on tech-driven product and innovative runway designs. Reebok has previously partnered with Vetements, Cottweiler and the David Clark Co. for similar initiatives.

“I am excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades,” said Beckham, whose husband David Beckham is sponsored by Adidas, Reebok’s parent company. “To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

“As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world,” added Corinna Werkle, Reebok’s SVP of women’s initiatives. “There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria.