Reebok Is About to Release Collabs With Streetwear and Menswear Brands That You’re Going to Want

The Reebok x The Good Company NPC UK collab, on foot. Reebok

Reebok fans looking for a new collab from the brand will soon have two new looks to choose from.

Arriving on Friday is a classic sneaker reimagined by New York-based men’s clothing store The Good Company. The retailer’s take on the NPC UK tennis shoe, originally known as the Newport Classic, will retail for $100.

Aside from being sold at The Good Company’s door in NYC’s Lower East Side neighborhood at 97 Allen Street, the sneaker will be sold at select retailers worldwide.

Reebok x The Good Company NPC UK collab. Reebok

The look is made for the modern jet-setter and is inspired by the look of a U.S. passport.

To execute the concept, The Good Company and Reebok dressed the upper in plush navy suede with gold branding, an effort to replicate a passport cover, and is completed with a gum sole.

Reebok also announced today that a collab is on the way with menswear standout Cottweiler as part of its fall ’17 line.

The collection, which will feature apparel, footwear and accessories, will embody the DNA of both brands, Reebok stated, and will fuse “the technical and cultural legacy of Reebok with Cottweiler’s unique vision.”

Reebok also stated that the line is “inspired by holistic approaches to sport aftercare,” adding that the “garments have utilized manufacturing techniques and fabrics that have a therapeutic effect on the body.”

The white Reebok x Cottweiler Trail High. Cottweiler

The navy Reebok x Cottweiler Trail High. Cottweiler

The shoes in the collab are the Trail Low and Trail High, which are executed in two colorways: white with a gum sole and all-navy. The Trail Low will retail for $200 and the Trail High for $220. It will be sold at top fashion boutiques worldwide such as Dover Street Market, Luisa Via Roma and Slam Jam.

The collab will launch before month’s end.

The navy Reebok x Cottweiler Trail Low. Cottweiler