Reebok’s First Campaign Images of New Ambassador Teyana Taylor Are Pretty Racy

Reebok has just announced its latest ambassador: Teyana Taylor.

Today the brand revealed images of Taylor in its Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi sneaker that she’ll be promoting for its rerelease. The singer, dancer and actress — who is married to Adidas athlete and Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert — wears both red and black pairs of the leather sneakers in the new photos.

Introduced in 1982, the Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi was the first fitness sneaker specifically designed for women. This month, the brand will release the shoes again in the original black, white and red colorways.

Taylor became the talk of social media last year after appearing in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video, showing off a mix of workout and dance moves. In a video posted on her Instagram, Taylor does some similar moves in an ’80s-inspired workout leotard and leg warmers.

“Reebok has always been a brand that’s been very special to my heart ever since I was young,” Taylor said. “Freestyles were all I wanted to wear growing up, so it feels like everything’s come full circle with this partnership.”

Todd Krinsky, Reebok’s global vice president of Reebok Classic and entertainment, said Taylor “is a risk-taker who brings her own perspective to every project, and she stands uniquely at the intersection of fashion, music and fitness, which are the core tenets of Reebok Classic.”

Taylor joins other Reebok brand ambassadors including Gigi Hadid, Future and Kendrick Lamar.

