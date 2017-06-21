Machine Gun Kelly Is Now a Reebok Ambassador

Machine Gun Kelly REX Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly is a longtime fan of Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. But fans of the rapper will soon see him wearing sneakers from another brand.

Reebok announced today it has added Machine Gun Kelly to its brand ambassador team. The Cleveland-based artist joins a loaded roster of music standouts that features Future, Teyana Taylor and Rae Sremmurd.

“We’re very honored to welcome Machine Gun Kelly to the Reebok family this year,” Damion Presson, director of global entertainment marketing for Reebok, said in a statement. “He has such a great energy around him and connection to his fans through his message. His dynamism truly connects to our brand and really comes through in everything he touches.

According to Reebok, the rapper will help relaunch its iconic Club C tennis style, which debuted in 1985. He will be wearing the shoes while on tour throughout the summer in Europe and the U.S.

“This is going to be the best summer, not only because of my new album and the tour, but also this partnership with Reebok Classic,” Machine Gun Kelly said in a statement. “It’s awesome to have a brand like Reebok support what you stand for as well as your creative vision, and I’m excited to show you what a Reebok and Machine Gun Kelly collaboration is all about.”