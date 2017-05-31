Shaq’s Signature Shoes From the ’90s Are Back and Better Than Ever

Shaquille O'Neal AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played an NBA game since 2011, but the all-time great big man’s signature Reebok shoes from the ’90s are still going strong.

In fact, from a technology standpoint, O’Neal’s Shaq Attaq sneakers from his NBA rookie year in 1992 have never been better.

The retro high-tops have been reimagined as the Shaq Attaq Modern, an update which includes a fused construction and woven mesh materials. These changes replace the shoe’s original leathers for a lighter, more breathable makeup.

Shaq Attaq Modern, $159; reebok.com

Despite the makeover, the Shaq Attaq Modern is better suited to be worn as a casual lifestyle shoe than it is an on-court hoops sneaker. Still, that didn’t stop O’Neal from giving the kicks a test run last week at the Reebok’s Canton, Mass., headquarters. Watch how it played out in the clips below.

According to O’Neal, the Shaq Attaq Modern’s striking yellow style was inspired by Shaq Fu, a 1994 video game starring the NBA Hall of Famer.

The sneakers are now available from reebok.com for $159.99.

Any team who needs a big man, 100 million for 3 years #taxfree #notanoffensivefoul @albenz11 @reebokclassics #rebokclassics A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 18, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Inspired by Shaq Fu! The Shaq Attaq Modern drops today on Reebok.com. Do you have what it takes? @reebokclassics #reebokclassics #shaqattaq A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 19, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern “Yellow Spark” Reebok

Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern medial Reebok

Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern heel Reebok

A top-down view of the Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern. Reebok

Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern outsole Reebok

