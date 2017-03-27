These New Reeboks Are Like a Hoodie for Your Feet

The "Zinc/White/China Red/Awesome Blue" Reebok Pump Supreme Hoodie. Reebok

Spring has sprung, but that doesn’t mean you have to completely retire your cozy athleisure looks for the season.

Case in point are these Reebok Pump Supreme Hoodie sneakers, which feature what the brand describes as a “pillow-soft, hoodie-like upper.” The material has the look of a heathered fleece while remaining lightweight and breathable.

Elsewhere, the sporty shoes boast Reeebok’s The Pump technology. This is a fit-enhancing mechanism inspired by the brand’s classic technology from 1989. By using the pump at the tongue of the shoe, the wearer can adjust the tightness without the need for traditional laces.

This just-released sneaker is available now in two colorways: Coal/White/China Red/Awesome Blue and Zinc/White/China Red/Awesome Blue. Both looks can be found at Reebok.com and select Reebok retailers.

Reebok Pump Supreme Hoodie Coal/White/China/Red Awesome Blue, $179.99; reebok.com

Reebok Pump Supreme Hoodie Zinc/White/China/Red Awesome Blue, $179.99; reebok.com

The Reebok Pump Supreme Hoodie retails for $179.99. Reebok

The Reebok Pump Supreme Hoodie features an updated version of the brand’s The Pump technology. Reebok

