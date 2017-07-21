Nina Dobrev Reveals the Unexpected Benefits of Her New Gig With Reebok

Nina Dobrev Courtesy of Reebok

After fighting and falling for the undead in “The Vampire Diaries” and playing a techy genius in the latest Xander Cage action flick, Nina Dobrev has a new role that is giving her a big confidence boost.

The 28-year-old actress is the current face of the Reebok x Les Mills collaborative partnership. As part of her ambassador gig, she can be seen modeling the fall ’17 fitness collection in the brands’ latest marketing.

She also is serving as a spokesperson to “encourage a new generation of women across the world to harness their passion, energy and confidence through fitness,” according to Reebok.

Yesterday, Dobrev was in full ambassador mode as she hosted an epic daylong workout and relaxation session in New York for friends, media and influencers. The schedule included two Les Mills workouts (in 90-plus-degree heat), a styling session with Dobrev’s personal fashion guru Ilari Urbinati and a staycation at Brooklyn’s hip William Vale hotel.

Nina Dobrev relaxes after a Les Mills Grit workout in New York. Courtesy of Reebok

Nina Dobrev leads a Les Mills Body Flow workout in New York. Courtesy of Reebok

Remarkably, the actress, who confessed to being “awkward,” exuded boundless energy and enthusiasm throughout the day.

In a brief conversation, she confided that her union with Reebok and Les Mills could be a contributor.

“I’ve noticed such a big change in myself. My confidence has gone up,” she said, adding that it’s even influenced the way she dresses. “I lean toward or go for pieces in my wardrobe that I otherwise would’ve thought were too risky or I would’ve thought, oh, my stomach doesn’t look great in this one, or I have that little bit of arm fat that all of us girls don’t like. I take more risks [now]. I feel better.”

Reebok x Les Mills fall ’17 collection. Jennie Bell

Reebok x Les Mills fall ’17 collection. Jennie Bell

When it comes her everyday attire, Dobrev is a big fan of the athleisure look and described her typical uniform as “comfort meets cute.”

“I’m constantly moving around, so it’s great to have a one-stop shop,” she said. “I know that when I reach for my gear [that I] work out in, it’s going to be cute and it’s going to be comfortable, and I don’t have to think about it. I’m a modern-day woman; I’m busy.”

To see Dobrev’s more glam red carpet style, check out this slideshow.

Want More?

Reebok Reveals When It’s OK to Comment On a Woman’s Shape Like President Trump

Nina Dobrev: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Actress

The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

How Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss & Gigi Hadid Are Changing the Face of Fitness