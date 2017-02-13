Reebok Will Restock ‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’ T-Shirts

Reebok's "Nevertheless, She Persisted" T-shirt for women. Courtesy of Reebok.

If you missed out on buying Reebok’s shirt bearing the politically charged phrase “Nevertheless, She Persisted” over the weekend, you may get another chance to pick one up.

“The shirts were sold out on the first day of sale and we are working on additional inventory to meet the demand. Those interested should check back periodically today and tomorrow,” Inga Stenta, senior director of brand management at Reebok, said in an email to Footwear News today.

The words printed on the shirt stem from dialogue between Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). As Warren read a letter last week from 1986 written by Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, Coretta Scott King, asking to block the Jeff Sessions nomination for federal judge, McConnell invoked Senate Rule 19, which doesn’t allow the bad-mouthing of another member of the Senate. (Sessions, the former Senator from Alabama, was named Attorney General last week.)

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” McConnell said after Warren read King’s letter.

Stenta explained that the shirt with McConnell’s words in response to Warren could be motivating to some.

“The rallying cry of ‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’ is a unifying message that can inspire women everywhere,” she said. “It’s a strong message for anyone who has been obstructed from seeing through their ambitions. But, they persist.”

The Reebok women’s T-shirt retailed for $20.