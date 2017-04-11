Reebok and Local Heroes Deliver a Must-Have Collab for Female Sneakerheads

A lifestyle image featuring the Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II collab. Courtesy of Reebok.

Women sneaker fiends, there’s a new collaboration coming this week to add to your collections.

Reebok Classic has teamed up with female-focused streetwear outfit Local Heroes for a limited-edition pack, boasting two reimagined iterations of the NPC II sneaker.

“It was an amazing experience for us to collaborate again with Reebok Classic,” Areta Szpura, co-founder of Local Heroes, said in a statement. “Reebok really gave us freedom to put our own creative stamp on the iconic NPC II sneaker, and we loved seeing the final product come to life with heavy style inspiration from our favorite music festivals.”

The collab features two monochromatic looks executed in pastel pink and purple, and boasts multiple materials including faux fur panels on the premium leather upper. The sneakers also include a detachable heart-shaped keychain, metallic accents and tie-dye insoles.

Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II collab in pastel pink. Courtesy of Reebok.

Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II in purple. Courtesy of Reebok.

The two Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II colorways arrive on Wednesday with a $99.99 retail price. The shoes will be available via localheroesstore.com.

The shoes will have a subsequent global release on Thursday via reebok.com and select Reebok retailers.

Another look at the Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II collaboration. Courtesy of Reebok.