Reebok Offers Free Workouts Nationwide With the Launch of a New Campaign

A still from Reebok's "Hands" campaign. Courtesy of Reebok.

Reebok’s latest push to solidify its spot atop the fitness world is the release of “Hands,” a new ad campaign. But that’s not all it’s doing to encourage consumers to work out: Reebok is also offering free workouts with its trainers across the country.

The brand announced today that thousands of ReebokONE trainers would be available select U.S. cities for workouts, starting today. Reebok’s workouts, according to the brand, are a way to “physically and socially connect people through fitness.”

The workouts can be scheduled through the Handstand app in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Miami and Washington, D.C. The workout can be booked now through Friday, and may be used anytime during January.

“Crucial to this [‘Be More Human’] content is a recognition of the importance of human connection, of using the body as a vehicle to communicate with one another and through which we strive to reach our potential,” Yan Martin, VP of global brand communications at Reebok, said in a statement. “There could be no better expression of this than offering trainers from our ReebokONE network to provide workouts in key cities, and only asking for a handshake in return. We look forward to seeing the impact this will have on people from all walks of life and across the country.”

Reebok’s “Hands” campaign, a digital and print effort, is the latest evolution of the brand’s “Be More Human” platform. The campaign, according to Reebok, showcases the hard work and physicality that helps people lead enriched lives, and also celebrate the value of human connection. It includes a series of films that, according to the brand, that encourages people to be the best they can be physically, mentally and socially.

The first film in the series — dubbed “Hands” — explores people pushing themselves physically by focusing on their hands. Other films include an examination of a relationship between a mother and daughter after the daughter spots her mom’s Nanos when trying on her heels (“Mom), and a story of a man who turns to running when his life is suddenly disrupted and he needs to rebuild (“Slide”).

Supporting the campaign is “Stories of Progress,” Reebok’s online platform that features inspirational influencer stories and other engaging content.

The campaign will have storytelling showcased at brand events, retail stores and Reebok FitHub locations.