CrossFitters Now Have a New Reebok Nano for Their Workouts

Working out in the Reebok CrossFit Nano 7. Courtesy of Reebok.

It’s only the first week of 2017, and CrossFitters are already being treated to a shoe they’ll be using in their local box all year long.

Reebok unveiled the latest shoe in its acclaimed Nano franchise today, the CrossFit Nano 7. The shoe is now available at CrossFit’s online store, store.crossfit.com, with a Thursday release on Reebok’s website, reebok.com. The shoe will retail for $129.99.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 (men), $129.99; shop.crossfit.com

The latest look in the Nano franchise, which Reebok stated was built to be the ultimate training shoe, boasts the brand’s Nanoweave technology to make it the most comfortable, durable, and breathable Nano to date.

The shoe also features a Powerlaunch toe box for a strong foundation, reinforced heel clips for stability and a locked-in feel, a refined structural fit to strengthen the foundation in the foot to improve power, expanded RopePro for durability and protection, and improved cushion and shock absorption.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 (women), $129.99; shop.crossfit.com

“Reebok always strives to produce the best products for the CrossFit and the greater fitness community. We continually develop and provide the most versatile training franchise in the Nano. Our ultimate goal is empower the community to move the way they were born, too,” Judson Vancor, global director of product at Reebok, said in a statement.

Katrin Davidsdottir, the 2015 and 2016 CrossFit Games Champion, added, “Reebok understands that even the smallest of changes can make the biggest difference. It’s very cool that we get to be a part of the process of the Nano evolving with every year, making sure we always have the best footwear available out there. This year, the shoe is launching in January, so I can train for the majority of the season in the footwear I’ll be competing in at the 2017 Games.”

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 also marks the first time the brand is delivering the latest Nano in January, which Reebok said allows CrossFitters to “make every nanosecond count throughout 2017 when working out in this ultimate training shoe.”