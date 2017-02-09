Watch CrossFit Athletes Break 44 Guinness Records in the Reebok Nano 7

Guinness World Record holder and CrossFitter Marcus Bondi. Courtesy of Reebok.

Several famed CrossFit athletes proved they could achieve unimaginable athletic feats last week, including executing more barbell backflips in a minute than anyone else and running the fastest mile while hula hooping — all while wearing the Reebok Nano 7.

Reebok confirmed that 44 Guinness World Records were broken in one day last week in four cities throughout the world (London, Sydney, Los Angeles and New York) by notable CrossFitters including Dan Bailey, Annie Thorisdottir and Camille Leblanc-Bazinet. Accompanying the athletes on this mission was “New Girl” star — and avid CrossFitter — Max Greenfield.

“New Girl” star — and avid CrossFitter — Max Greenfield. Courtesy of Reebok.

“Putting Nanos to the test through breaking Guinness World Record titles was a fun and exciting way to bring it to life. Some of our athletes made these incredible fitness feats look easy, but these are world-class efforts and true demonstrations of what happens when determination and grit meet peak performance,” Inga Stenta, senior director of brand management at Reebok, said in a statement. “Record or no record, we’re incredibly proud of all our athletes and volunteer participants who continually show us their willingness to push themselves to their limits.”

Two-time CrossFit Games champion Annie Thorisdottir. Courtesy of Reebok.

The 44 records broken include Thorisdottir’s mark for most weight lifted in a clean-and-jerk (600 kgs), Bailey’s weight lifted barbell snatch in three minutes (2,145 kgs), Rachel Martinez’s 12 handstand push-ups in 60 seconds, and Ricky Garard and Sammy Wood’s marks for most squats in a minute for a male and female (70 and 64, respectively).

