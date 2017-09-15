Reebok Is Putting Out Limited-Edition Sneakers With Rapper Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Instagram: @laflare1017

Just days after announcing a yearlong deal with singer Ariana Grande, Reebok is keeping the collaboration momentum going by teaming up with one of the industry’s hottest rap artists.

Thursday night, Gucci Mane shared on Instagram a look at an official Reebok sneaker collaboration, also hinting that he’s the latest model for a new Reebok Classics campaign.

The Atlanta-based rapper kept his captions brief, simply announcing a name for the shoe — the Reebok “Guwops” — and alluding to an Oct. 17 release date, a reference to his 1017 Records label.

The sneakers themselves use the Reebok DMX Run model, a retro sneaker which originally released in 1997. Gucci Mane’s design includes a white-based color palette that mixes premium materials including fringe and cracked leathers, metal lace aglets and even an ice cream accessory inspired by the rapper’s famous face tattoo.

Check back in the coming weeks for more updates on the Gucci Mane x Reebok DMX Run “Guwop,” including a retail price point.

