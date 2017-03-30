Reebok’s New Ad Campaign Features ‘China’s Hottest Grandpa’

Wang Deshun for Reebok. YouTube

In its push to become China’s best fitness brand, Reebok has tapped Wang Deshun, known as “China’s hottest grandpa,” for a new ad campaign.

The 80-year-old model and actor got his nickname after he walked a runway during Beijing Fashion Week in 2015 and showed off his incredibly chiseled body that belies his age. Deshun is part of Reebok’s ongoing “Be More Human” campaign, designed to inspire people to achieve their full potential through fitness.

According to Reebok, Deshun only got into fitness seriously in his 70s, making his physique all the more impressive.

“Our ‘Be More Human’ message is one that resonates incredibly well today with Chinese consumers eager to live healthier lifestyles and, as a fitness brand, there is no better country to be investing in right now than China,” said Reebok Greater China general manager Chad Wittman.

Watch the new campaign featuring Deshun, along with Leo Wu and Yuan Shan Shan below.

Earlier this week, a Reddit user posted a photo of his 90-year-old grandmother wearing a pair of red Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 sneakers that got lots of people talking on Reddit’s sneaker subforum.

