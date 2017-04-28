Reebok’s $425 Sweat-Stained, Smelly Shirt Mocks These Luxury Mud-Stained Jeans

Reebok's sweat-stained shirt mocks distressed luxury jeans. Courtesy of brands.

The agony of a hard day at the gym is a thing of the past with Reebok’s “Authentic Sweat Shirt” — a T-shirt that has the look and smell of a grueling workout, but without the physical grind.

The sportswear brand presented the parody apparel on Reebok.com for $425 as a playful swipe at denim brand PRPS’ “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” that retail for the same price on Nordstrom.com.

“Crafted by hard work, our Authentic Sweat Shirt gives you that post-workout look & smell,” Reebok tweeted the picture of the shirt along with a video of the brand’s staff working out, adding, “Pairs well w/ #muddyjeans.”

Reebok’s “Authentic Sweat Shirt” parody item. Courtesy of Reebok.

Crafted by hard work, our Authentic Sweat Shirt gives you that post-workout look & smell. Pairs well w/ #muddyjeans. https://t.co/jsMvrt4rlv pic.twitter.com/7IknOtzYIR — Reebok (@Reebok) April 26, 2017

The luxury “muddy jeans” are a nod to Americana workwear and feature caked-on muddy coating, but the look was mocked on social media – earning the wrath of “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe. “Finally,” he began on Facebook, “a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job… made for people who don’t.”

On Reebok’s website, the brand said the shirt was “created by the hard working Reebok employees who always find time to sweat it out during the day.” The description continued, “We’re putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell.”

Among the details, the red shirt features “actual stains” that don’t wash away; “authentic sweat” stains around the chest, collar, and midsection, as well as under the armpits.

