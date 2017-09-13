Why Ariana Grande Is the Perfect Partner for Reebok

Ariana Grande Rex Shutterstock

It looks like Ariana Grande will hang up her heels for a moment as she joins forces with Reebok. The singer is the latest to team up with the athletic brand for a yearlong partnership, which was announced on Wednesday.

With 113 million followers on Instagram alone, megastar Grande is a great bet for Reebok to help increase brand recognition and influence new consumers. She joins the long list of Reebok ambassadors including Gigi Hadid, Future, Aly Raisman, Teyana Taylor, Nina Dobrev, Rae Sremmurd and Machine Gun Kelly.

But what sets Grande apart from fellow Reebok partners is her wide reach to a unique audience, along with her closeknit bond with her fan base called the Arianators. By teaming up with the “Side To Side” singer, Reebok will open doors to a new, young generation of sneaker wearers that may have not been tapped in the past.

Ariana Grande partners with Reebok as a brand ambassador. Courtesy of brand

Gil Eyal, Co-founder and CEO of influencer marketing platform HYPR Brands, told Footwear News, “If we look at her audience, 60 percent is under the age of 25. For a brand like reebok, it’s a great way to get in front of a younger demographic who is either making purchasing decisions or asking their parents to.”

Eyal added that Grande’s clean image is a strong-selling point for parents of consumers and that her authenticity is on point. “Though she’s not an athlete,” he added, “You can justify why she’s wearing the shoes.”

In June, Grande hosted a One Love charity show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England to benefit the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing after a suicide bomber set off a device as Ariana Grande concertgoers exited the arena in May. Following the benefit, Grande was recognized for her supportive efforts and was made an honorary citizen of Manchester.

In this Grande and Reebok partnership, both with highlight their shared values of confidence and self-belief.

She said in a release, “Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I’m an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are. Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves.”

Confidence, self belief and self expression 💡♡🌙 I am proud to partner with @Reebok who has the same ideals and beliefs as me & that I hope to instill in my babes 🌩#BeMoreHuman #ArianaxReebok A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

The women’s fall collection, as worn by Grande throughout the campaign, is available at Reebok.com and on social media at #ArianaxReebok.

Want more?

Why Ariana Grande Is One of the Most Stylish Stars on Tour

Ariana Grande’s Been Using This Height Illusion Trick for Years — Will She Do It Again at the MTV VMAs?

Why Machine Gun Kelly Is a Budding Fashion Star You Should Know