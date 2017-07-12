Reebok’s New Limited-Edition ‘Aliens’-Inspired Sneakers Come Out July 18

Yaphet Kotto, Sigourney Weaver and Ian Holm on the set of Ridley Scott's "Alien" in 1979. Century Fox/Rex Shutterstock

Fans of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic “Alien” series have not one but two new Reebok Alien Stomper sneakers to look forward to.

After the 2016 Alien Stomper style sold out and hit eBay for hundreds of dollars, Reebok followed up this year on Alien Day (April 26) by announcing the return of the model in two colorways: a yellow “Power Loader” and a black “Queen Alien.”

Reebok Alien Stomper Final Battle Pack

Packaged together, this “Final Battle” double-pack includes styles inspired by the closing moments in 1986’s “Aliens” — the second film in the series —which features Sigourney Weaver’s iconic Ellen Ripley character operating the power loader exoskeleton machine to take on the film’s menacing antagonist.

“I wanted to keep it as close to the OG spec as possible,” designer Xavier Jones said of the “Power Loader” makeup. “But I embellished it with those details if you were a die-hard fan you would get it as soon as you see it.”

As for the “Queen Alien” colorway, designer Chris Hill said the idea was to mimic the look of the film’s extraterrestrial villain. “The materials are black patent leather to give that black slimy wet look of the alien,” he said. “I wanted to keep everything blacked out and ominous like the alien itself.”

More than three decades after the film dominated theaters, Reebok pays tribute to Scott’s classic with the release of the Alien Stomper “Final Battle” pack. It drops July 18 — exactly 31 years after the release of “Aliens” — at select doors for a retail price $325.

