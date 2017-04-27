How to Get the New Reebok Alien Stompers Double Pack

View Slideshow Reebok's Alien Stomper "Final Battle" Pack's "Powerloader" sneakers; $325; Reebok.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

One of the most intense battle scenes in sci-fi cinema has been paid tribute to by Reebok in the form of two slick new kicks inspired by “Aliens,” the sequel to director Ridley Scott’s hit 1979 flick.

The climactic duel of the 1986 follow-up features Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver, reprising her role) facing off against the Xenomorph Queen — and both heroine and villain get their due in Reebok’s “Alien Stomper Final Battle” pack, dropping on July 18, 31 years to the day after the film’s release. The shoes will be available in unisex sizing for $325.

Reebok’s “Alien Stomper Final Battle” Pack, $325; Reebok.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

Sneakerheads in New York City can register in advance of the July release at the Union Square Reebok FitHub, while consumers elsewhere can sign up to receive updates on Reebok.com.

The double-pack collectible set includes the “Queen” Alien Stomper, which takes inspiration from the glossy finish of the Xenomorph exoskeleton. High-sheen black patent leather and a green glow incorporated under a translucent midsole resemble the alien Queen’s corrosive blood. The forefront strap is embroidered with “XX121,” the code name assigned to the extraterrestrial in the film.

Reebok’s “Alien Stomper Final Battle” pack’s “Powerloader” sneakers, $325; Reebok.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

Reebok’s “Alien Stomper Final Battle” pack’s “Powerloader” sneakers, $325; Reebok.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

Ripley’s iconic yellow cargo suit is reimagined in the “Powerloader” Alien Stomper, featuring orange outsoles and a saturated leather upper design that incorporates an industrial “safety hazard” yellow and black stripes. Red arrows reference hydraulic movements.

Other details include a debossed “PWL” heel graphic, IDs for the cargo suit’s serial number, P-5000, and mesh panels over the Reebok branding. Quilting on the tongue and insoles adds a sleek touch that fanboys will embrace, as it nods to the canopy that protects Ripley during the grand finale.

Reebok’s “Alien Stomper Final Battle” pack’s “Queen” sneakers, $325; Reebok.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

The shoes also include dramatic boxes with plenty of references to the hit film.

Last year, Reebok released “Alien” high-top stompers, inspired by the original 1979 film. The franchise also includes sequels from 1992 and 1997.

Click through the gallery to view more images.